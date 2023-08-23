ADVERTISMENT
India’s historic moment: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon

ISRO ready to initiate automatic landing sequence. You can watch a live stream of the landing below. It will start at 5.27 PM IST.

Last Updated: August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing live updates: After a 40-day journey starting from the Sathish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission is now preparing to land. If all goes well, the Vikram lander should make a soft lunar landing at 6.04 PM IST on August 23. You can watch a live stream of the landing below. It will start at 5.27 PM IST.

The launch date of Chandrayaan-3 was July 14. Live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing will be available on ISRO’s youtube page as well as on DD national live. ISRO Chandrayaan-3 live link will be activated from 5:20 pm. Chandrayaan-3 landing time is expected to be around 6:04 pm today.

Schools and universities across the country are holding streaming sessions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s live telecast of Chandrayaan-3, which aims to be the first module to soft-land on the south pole of the moon.

ISRO’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module is all set to land on the lunar surface today. Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission under the Chandrayaan programme of ISRO. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in landing a robotic lunar rover, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

