Blast at CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini, No injuries

NEW DELHI- A blast was reported outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district, in Delhi early Sunday morning.

Police confirmed that the wall of the school, nearby shops, and a parked car sustained damage, and the area has been cordoned off. No one was injured in the explosion.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the blast was not aimed at causing public harm but rather intended to send a message or demonstrate power.

The bomb was strategically placed on the CRPF School’s boundary wall, and the timing of the explosion—early morning on a Sunday when the area was less crowded—reinforces this theory.

In a statement issued, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG)Vinai Kumar Saxena said that a multi-agency investigation is underway and assured the public that he is closely monitoring the progress of the investigation and vowed that those responsible will be held accountable.

He urged people to exercise restraint and refrain from spreading fear through misinformation in his statement, which was also posted on social media site X.

Delhi Police are currently gathering mobile network data to identify individuals present in the vicinity at the time of the explosion, which is suspected to have involved a crude bomb.

Forensic experts inspecting the area outside the CRPF school discovered a suspicious “white powder” and have sent it to a laboratory for analysis. They also dug up a hole near the school’s wall to collect soil samples for further examination.

Officials from the National Security Guard (NSG) have retrieved materials from the scene for additional investigation.

As investigations continue, officials are exploring all possible angles to uncover the motives behind this incident and ensure the safety of the local community. Enhanced security measures and patrols have been implemented in the vicinity to prevent further incidents.