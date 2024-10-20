Arunachal: District Women’s Football Development Kick Starts

ZIRO- Lower Subansiri District Football Association (LSDFA) launched the first phase of its District Women’s Football Development Program at Ziro on October 20, 2024.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in LSDFA’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and development in football conducted under the guidance of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).

The program was kicked off by Radhe Tam, President LSDFA and Koj Tatung, GS LSDFA in presence of LSDFA Executive Members.

Padi Khorey, Chairman of District Women’s Football Development, announced a three-month program exclusively for women in the district which will be held on Every Sunday.

Phase 1 Schedule:

1st & 2nd Sunday: Theory cum coaching session 3rd & 4th Sunday: League/Practice matches

Over 50 enthusiastic women participants from the district registered for this program, with attending the opening ceremony.

Embracing the empowering theme ‘A New Approach,’ our committee is dedicated to “Promoting women’s football, Empowering female players and Fostering inclusive growth in the sport” said Padi Khorey, Chairman of District Women’s Football Development.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in our journey to create a more equitable and vibrant football community, where women take center stage.