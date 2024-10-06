ADVERTISMENT
Jaishankar refutes Chinese incursion claims in Arunachal Pradesh

Speaking at The Conclave 2024 in New Delhi, Jaishankar responded sharply, “China entered the border in 1959! What are you talking about?”

Last Updated: October 6, 2024
NEW DELHI-  External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, on Saturday, refuted claims of a recent Chinese incursion into Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting India’s steadfast patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The EAM reiterated that India’s patrolling along the LAC, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, has remained robust for over a decade. “There’s been no major change in the last five to tens years or maybe even longer,” he said.

China has persistently claimed Arunachal Pradesh as its own, further attempting to assert its stance by renaming 30 locations in the state earlier this year. India, however, firmly rejected these actions, stating, “Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that the state will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.”

On India’s diplomatic ties with Bangladesh, Jaishankar stressed the importance of maintaining sturdy relations amid potential political disruptions. “In every country, in politics, there are changes… Foreign policy should plan for this change,” he explained, adding that the India-Bangladesh relationship has significantly deepened over the last decade.

Jaishankar also addressed India’s long-standing bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling the process “complicated.” He noted, “More and more countries today accept that there should be change and that India should be one of the countries.” The EAM, however, acknowledged that further work, persuasion, and negotiation are still needed to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister is set to lead a delegation to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit which will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16. The visit will mark the first high-level visit from India to Pakistan in about ten years.

