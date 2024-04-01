China changes names of 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR– China has stirred controversy once again by releasing a fourth list containing 30 new names for various places in Arunachal Pradesh. This is a shameful attempt of the communist nation to falsely claim over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has unveiled the list, reinforcing its stance on Arunachal Pradesh being part of what it terms as south Tibet.

India continues to reject China’s renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and assigning “invented” names does not alter this reality.

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released the fourth list of standardised geographical names in Zangnan, the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing claims as part of south Tibet, the Chinese government-run Global Times reported on Sunday.

The official website of the ministry posted 30 additional names for the region set to take effect from May 1.

The Chinese Civil Affairs Ministry released the first list of the standardised names of six places in Zangnan was released in 2017, while the second list of 15 places was issued in 2021 followed by another list with names for 11 places in 2023.

The US has also rejected China’s mischievous efforts related to Arunachal Pradesh. The US Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on March 9 that “the US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory, and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control.”