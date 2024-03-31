Arunachal: Exposure Tour to Shergaon for Women of Tawang’s Lunga village conclude

SHERGAON- The Local NGO Garung Thuk, Shergaon, West Kameng district organized Three Day exposure tour from 28th to 30th March 2024 on Sustainable Rural Tourism for 8 Self Help Groups(SHG) from Lunga, Tawang District. The 14 Women Team Visited the picturesque village of Shergaon which has been awarded as the “Best Tourism Village of India 2023” in the Silver Category.

The participating SHGs are 1.Tanka Tham Gonpa SHG, Sakyur Village, 2. Kharsoot Mandung SHG, Kharsoot Village, 3. Zurchung SHG Lungla Village, 4.Pema Mento SHG, Lunga Village 5. Aama Tsokpa SHG, Manpat Village 6. Pallung SHG Mangnam Village 7.Lhasangey SHG Mangam Village 8. Moyu Gonpa SHG of Mayu Village.

The purpose of this exposure trip was to learn from the Shergaon experience on sustainable rural tourism and to try emulate the same in the Villages of Lunga Circle.

Garung Thuk Local NGO, known for its grassroots efforts in community development and rural tourism promotion of the Village coordinated and organized the exposure visit. The visitors were provided with One-Day class room session for orientation and best practices of the sustainable Rural Tourism and the Sherdukpen Culture.

There was a healthy interaction sessions where participants learnt a lot about the people and the place. The next Two days were for field visits covering Granjo Project- Cherry Blossom plantation project of Jigaon Based NGO Zgang Depga, Weaving Centre of Seinthuk Women SHG, Lagyala Gompa, Morshing Village heritage walk , Tanpe Droima Museum, Taklung Gompa, Yokmuzor Buddha Park etc.

The Visitors were also provided first hand demonstration of Home Stay Management at Red Berry Rivew View Homestay by Smt. Pentang Thungon and her daughter Smt. Tsomu Thungon. They shared their experience on basic essence of successfully running a home Stay. The visitors were also demonstrated about making rhododendron wine and juice.

Chairman Garung Thuk Ledo Thungon expressed his thankfulness to the All SHGs of Lunga Area for choosing Shergaon as destination of such exposure visit and also promised to guide the women folks in emulation of Good practices in future.

Smt. Pem Dokar who is also president Lungla PLF expressed her gratitude towards the organizer of the event and expressed her willingness to work towards the development of sustainable rural tourism in Lunga in years to come.