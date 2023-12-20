Tourism sector puts Arunachal again in national limelight: bags award

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh was awarded the Best Offbeat Destination in India award at the Outlook Traveller Awards.

Arunachal Pradesh is endowed with a pristine nature and all things associated with it. Associated with the unique tribal culture which the Arunachalees have preserved till date, this offers an enviable variety of experiences to the discerning tourist.

Adventure and Arunachal always go hand in hand; Says Pema Khandu

Department of Tourism of the state government has been working tirelessly along with the Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India in planning and executing development projects which benefit the grassroots along with preserving the nature and culture.

The result of such coordinated efforts of all stakeholders has placed Arunachal Pradesh as preferred destination for those who have a taste out of the ordinary.

In recognition of this, Arunachal Pradesh was awarded the Best Offbeat Destination in India award at the Outlook Traveller Awards. The award was received by Addl RC Sanjeev Dubey and Ms Adong Moyong (RTO) Arunachal Bhawan New Delhi on behalf of Arunachal Tourism.at a glittering ceremony held at Hotel ITC Maurya, New Delhi.

This recognition is another pat at the back of all stakeholders: Department of Tourism, tour operators, hotel operators, and the public of the state to re-dedicate themselves to preserving their nature and culture. This will ensure sustainability of the tourism sector along with upliftment of the public and the society.

Meanwhile, during the recently held ATOAI 15th annual convention Arunachal Pradesh has conferred with Best Upcoming Adventure State Awards.

The ATOAI acknowledged thanks to Shri Pema Khandu HCM for coming all the way to this convention despite distance and his busy schedule. President of ATOAI Ajeet Bajaj also thanked HCM and Arunachal Tourism Department for accepting the next ATOAI convention 2024 in Arunachal Pradesh.