Arunachal: Ziro gears up to celebrate ZFM, India’s biggest outdoor music festival

ZIRO- A review meeting to work out the modalities for a smooth and seamless celebration of the forthcoming 10th edition of Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), India’s biggest outdoor music festival was conducted at Conference Hall of District Secretariat here today.

Presiding the meeting, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner-cum-chairman ZFM Bamin Nime urged all the stakeholders to pool in and cooperate in making the present ZFM edition a bigger success than the previous version. While underscoring traffic, security arrangements and waste management as ‘core issues’ of the festival, the DC informed a ‘core committee’ would be formed soon to oversee the minute and overall preparations of the mega festival.

SP Keni Bagra informed three additional companies of armed police would be deputed during the festival. Besides, traffic management, police beat houses would be set up at festival ground Biiri and Nago Putu, while mobile squads would be formed to keep a close vigil at the camp sites and surrounding areas of the festival ground, the SP informed.

Acknowledging ‘camp sites’ indeed play a crucial role in accommodating the last hour visitors to the festival, District Tourism Officer Dikchu Raji said instant camp site registrations would be done on the spot and no harassment would be meted out to them nor the festival visitors.

Lamenting low funding of ZFM as compared to Tawang Festival, Dambuk Orange Festival and other mega festivals of the state, Tani Supun Dukung general secretary Taku Chatung said ZFM has become synonymous with Ziro and reckoned as its mirror by the outside world. ZFM should be responsible and sensible and continue to promote the spirit and slogan of ‘Ziro-Drug-Zero’ he emphasized.

Earlier, Director ZFM Bobby Hano informed a new addition of the 10th edition of ZFM would be addition of ‘Takerv Stage’ at Kasa Resort where stage performances would be staged on 29th and 30 th. Some of the star performers include Grammy award winner and Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Vishnu Mohan Bhatt to listen to whom 30 Swedish fans are coming all the way to Ziro, while Mohit Chauhan and Farhan Akhtar are the Bollywood attractions, informed Bobby, while adding local artists and bands would also get equal opportunity to perform at the stage. The final artist line up would be made known to all in a couple of days, he added.

Informing another innovation designed for the current ZFM, Bobby informed ‘An Audit Report on Waste Management’ would be carried out by a Bangalore based company after the end of the festival while 100 volunteers from St. Claret college would assist in waste management during the festival.

Apatani Youth Association president Tapi Mali, general secretary Nani Tangu, Apatani Student Union general secretary Koj Nichi, Apatani Women Association Ziro general secretary Leegang Ania, representatives of Apatani Tour Operators Union and Tour Guides also shared their views at the meeting attended by several HoD’s, members of bazaar committees and Meha Pillo youth group.