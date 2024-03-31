ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: General Observer oversees 16th Yachuli election poll preparation

Besides finalization of the randomization of the EVM’s, the General Observer addressed several apprehensive issues including proper functioning of EVMs............

Last Updated: March 31, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: General Observer oversees 16th Yachuli election poll preparation

ZIRO-  The General Observer for 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituencies and Western Parliamentary seat Sunil Kumar Yadav, supervised the randomization of the EVM’s and held a consultative meeting with representatives of various political parties at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides finalization of the randomization of the EVM’s, the General Observer addressed several apprehensive issues including proper functioning of EVMs, availability of requisite EVMs, requisite police personnel during the poll, and safe transportation of the EVMs to strong room after the polls.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

Meanwhile, DEO Vivek H.P informed there are 44 polling stations at 16th Yachuli Assembly constituency of which 25 are critical. ‘With 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituency going uncontested, we have sufficient EVMs and police personnel to conduct a fair and smooth election at Yachuli’, the DEO said.

Related Articles

Also Read- WASE pitches for alcohol free election, appeals all political parties and leaders to cooperate

While assuring detailing sufficient police and CAPF personnel during the poll process at Yachuli, SP Keni Bagra informed 1645 Arms license holders of the twin districts had so far deposited their arms at the police stations out of the 2190.

Earlier, SDO NK Namchoom explained and conducted the randomization of the EVMs in front of representatives of the political parties comprising that of the BJP, INC and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Tags
Last Updated: March 31, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Students perform Street play on Voting Rights Awareness at Ziro

Arunachal: Students perform Street play on Voting Rights Awareness at Ziro

Arunachal: Observers review election preparedness in Papum Pare district

Arunachal: BJP’s Kiren Rijiju INC’s Nabam Tuki file nomination for Arunachal West LS Seat

Arunachal: BJP’s Kiren Rijiju INC’s Nabam Tuki file nomination for Arunachal West LS Seat

Arunachal: I will give a tough fight to Ninong Ering, says Tapyam Pada

Arunachal: I will give a tough fight to Ninong Ering, says Tapyam Pada

Arunachal: SSTs and FSTs seize Rs.51,75,200 in Papum Pare

Arunachal: SSTs and FSTs seize Rs.51,75,200 in Papum Pare

Arunachal: People of Kongthong Village of Meghalaya Concludes Exposure Visit to Shergaon

Arunachal: People of Kongthong Village of Meghalaya Concludes Exposure Visit to Shergaon

Arunachal: Mega legal awareness program held at Tawang

Arunachal: Mega legal awareness program held at Tawang

LS Election 2024: Minister Tumke Bagra quit BJP, gets ADP ticket from Arunachal West LS Seat

LS Election 2024: Minister Tumke Bagra quit BJP, gets ADP ticket from Arunachal West LS Seat

Arunachal: week long Celebration of Poshan Pakhwada concluded at Tezu

Arunachal: week long Celebration of Poshan Pakhwada concluded at Tezu

Arunachal: Badang Tayang, Oken Tayeng join PPA

Arunachal: Badang Tayang, Oken Tayeng join PPA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button