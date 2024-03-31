Arunachal: General Observer oversees 16th Yachuli election poll preparation

ZIRO- The General Observer for 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituencies and Western Parliamentary seat Sunil Kumar Yadav, supervised the randomization of the EVM’s and held a consultative meeting with representatives of various political parties at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

Besides finalization of the randomization of the EVM’s, the General Observer addressed several apprehensive issues including proper functioning of EVMs, availability of requisite EVMs, requisite police personnel during the poll, and safe transportation of the EVMs to strong room after the polls.

Meanwhile, DEO Vivek H.P informed there are 44 polling stations at 16th Yachuli Assembly constituency of which 25 are critical. ‘With 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituency going uncontested, we have sufficient EVMs and police personnel to conduct a fair and smooth election at Yachuli’, the DEO said.

While assuring detailing sufficient police and CAPF personnel during the poll process at Yachuli, SP Keni Bagra informed 1645 Arms license holders of the twin districts had so far deposited their arms at the police stations out of the 2190.

Earlier, SDO NK Namchoom explained and conducted the randomization of the EVMs in front of representatives of the political parties comprising that of the BJP, INC and NCP (Ajit Pawar).