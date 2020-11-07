Itanagar: Everyone should join hands for protection of environment and forest, wildlife- Mama Natung 

CHESSA: Minister (Environment, Forest, WRD and Sports) Mama Natung today appeal all section of society to join hand for protection of environment and forest and wildlife to maintain food chain, ecological balance and global warming.

Natung was speaking to reporters here at Van Vigyan Kendra today said that there has been requirement of mass awareness on the protection of environment and forest, flora and fauna for maintaining global warming and ecological balance.

“Global warming is a challenge all over the world for the survival of human being and to maintain the ecology. There is urgent need of several measures like protection of environment, forest, wildlife and avoid deforestation and killing of wild animals. All these activities can be achieved if all section of society get together or extend their helping hands and plant more trees and avoid wanton deforestation forest for selfish end. Natung said.

The department will soon start massive awareness programme at grassroots level right from village and all have to shoulder responsibility so that everyone participation is ensured” Natung said.

“ This VVK, Chessa has botanical garden, bamboo nursery, medicinal plant nursery, seed orchard, piper garden, nursery of various types of plants of several important used by human being, trees, species of bamboo and our state is rich in collection of orchid plants found in various places and we have to preserve it so that the Kendra can is properly utilized for the researchers, students and childrens, training for the staffs and other” He said.

I have been given additional assignment department of Environment & Forest recently and I have a meeting recently and soon after meeting I started inspecting all the important asset of the department and soon I will inspect the Orchid garden at Tippii, Namdapha and other important places in Eastern and Western parts of Arunachal Pradesh which have importance for protection of environment and forest and wildlife in state and state government will ensure the proper utilization and there projects will get sufficient fund for its renovation and proper functioning. Natung informed.

Today visit to VVK is to get first hand information and also top official of the department including chairman and Vice Chairman of various board has also accompanied me and soon we will plan where all the stake holders can extend support for protection of environment and forest and wildlife. Natung added.

Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resource Development Agency (APBRDA) Chairman Tungri Effa, Arunachal Pradesh state Medicinal Plant Board ( APSMPB) Chairman Kariya Bagang, PCCF R K Singh, Director, official from SFRI, APSMPB, APBRDA, scientist and others accompanied the Minister who briefed the update activities of the various wings of the Environment & Forest department in state.