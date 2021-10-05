Arunachal Offspring Issue: AAPSU rally at Itanagar, Dharna in dist HQ

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU ) organised a Protest Rally at Itanagar and sit-in dharna outside the office of Deputy Commissioner in all districts of the state on 5th October 2021 to register their strong protest against the ” State Government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the Offspring issue”.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU )takes serious exception to the lackadaisical attitude, inordinate delays and dillydallying tactics adopted by the Department of SJETA, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in coming out with a draft form of the proposed legislation on the “Offspring” issue as demanded by the Union since 2018.

ZIRO-In relation to the term “Offspring”, three Student’s Unions, All Lower Subansiri District Student’s Union (ALDSU) including areas student’s organisation-All Yachuli Students Union (AYSU) and one community based student’s organisation Apatani Student’s Union (ASU) had registered their protest in the form of Dharna here on 5th October at Mini Secretariat,Ziro,District Lower Subansiri in support of AAPSU for failure of state Govt.to come up with a draft legislation on the offspring’s issue.

PASIGHAT- Peaceful Dharna at East Siang, Pasighat organized by AESDSU in support to AAPSU against Non-APST offspring who illegally procured ST certificate within State.

LIKABALI- All lower Siang district students union, 28th Likabali youth community, All lower Siang district Law students union, Ramle bango students union, kangku circle students union, Galo youth organisation Lsd, and others students organisation jointly organised sit in dharna on offspring issue initiated by AAPSU

