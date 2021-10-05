VIRAL VIDEO: Snake takes a ride on windscreen of a car

ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH TODAY’S VIRAL VIDEO: A huge snake slithers over the windscreen of a car as it travels down a road, according to a video taken from inside the vehicle, which has gone viral.

The snake is seen slithering about on the bonnet in a dangerous manner at the start of the video. The snake slithers across the bonnet and reaches the windscreen as the vehicle speeds up.

When the driver decides to halt the car, it slides on the slick surface and gets closer to the driver, just across the windscreen. They are covered by the glass screen and watch the snake try to approach closer to the video.

As the couple is confined inside the vehicle, the reptile advances from the bonnet to the windscreen and finally to the side window. On YouTube, the 21-second video has been seen over 2,500 times.

Several individuals commented on the video, many of whom were curious about the snake’s species. June Berry said, “What kind of snake is that.”

Replied by the klashnacovak47, “The kind that goes SSSssssssssssSss.”

According to Bert, “Judging by the location and the smaller size…it’s venomous. Venomous kind of snake.”

Some people found a way to laugh at themselves in the heat of the moment.

Trying to gauge what the snake would be thinking, Sarabpreet Kaur said

This isn’t the first time that a snake has given some unsuspecting drivers a nasty surprise.

