Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pangin area

ITANAGAR- An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hits Pangin area in Arunachal-Pradesh on Tuesday. The National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake occurred at 08:08 am with a depth of 10 kilometres ,

Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 08:08:16 IST, Lat: 30.58 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 276km NNW of Pangin, arunachal-pradesh, India said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 08:08:16 IST, Lat: 30.58 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 276km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/HSSuj2XFLI@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/AUhOUtEapI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 5, 2021

No immediate casualties or damage was reported.

Notably, this is the third time since October 1 that an earthquake has hit the district.

Earlier on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh’s Basar has been struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has occurred in Basar.

