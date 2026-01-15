Arunachal: SCERT Hosts Workshop on Career Guidance Tools

ITANAGAR- A state-level workshop on the Career Guide Book and the “My Career Advisor” mobile application was held on January 13 and 15 at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Itanagar, with the aim of strengthening career guidance and counselling mechanisms for students across Arunachal Pradesh.

The workshop was organised to familiarise vocational education teachers and key education stakeholders with newly developed career guidance resources designed to help students make informed academic and career decisions. Sessions focused on increasing awareness of diverse career pathways, skill requirements, and emerging opportunities aligned with students’ interests and aptitudes.

Expert resource persons from SCERT, UNICEF, the Wadhwani Foundation, and the PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal, conducted detailed sessions on the structure and practical use of the Career Guide Book, implementation of the “10 Bagless Days” initiative, and the objectives of the My Career Advisor application.

The discussions also highlighted the alignment of these tools with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, particularly in the context of vocational education.

A live demonstration of the My Career Advisor app was conducted by Prof. Pankaj Mehta of PSSCIVE, Bhopal, showcasing features such as career assessment modules, guidance resources, and accessibility for both students and educators.

During the workshop, Nabam Shelly, State Project Coordinator (Vocational Education), outlined the current status of skill education in government schools across the state and encouraged teachers to approach their responsibilities with commitment and a positive outlook.

Deputy Director, SCERT, D.Y. Ringu emphasised that the initiative is intended to empower teachers to function as career mentors and counsellors, particularly at the secondary and higher secondary levels. She noted that effective career guidance can play a critical role in helping students navigate educational and professional transitions.

Interactive sessions provided participants with opportunities to seek clarifications, share experiences, and discuss strategies for integrating career guidance into routine classroom practices. Participants expressed confidence that the Career Guide Book and the My Career Advisor app would serve as practical tools for supporting students in making informed career choices.

The workshop concluded with a call for effective on-ground implementation of the resources in schools and sustained collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen career education across Arunachal Pradesh.