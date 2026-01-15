Arunachal: ICAR Supports Mithun Farmers with Fodder Plots

BASAR- In an effort to strengthen sustainable mithun farming practices in Arunachal Pradesh, the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar has extended technical and material support to mithun farmers of Siang district through the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation (JMMFF). As part of the initiative, Hybrid Napier root slips have been supplied for the establishment of dedicated fodder plots.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at ensuring a reliable supply of quality green fodder for mithun while encouraging farmers to gradually shift towards semi-intensive rearing systems. The move is expected to improve feed availability, animal health, and overall productivity.

Arunachal Pradesh has the highest mithun population in the country, making the species central to both livelihood security and cultural identity in many tribal communities. Experts note that unregulated forest grazing has placed pressure on natural resources, and the introduction of high-yielding fodder crops such as Hybrid Napier could help reduce dependence on forest areas.

Hybrid Napier, known for its high biomass yield and nutritional value, is expected to enhance animal nutrition and contribute to more scientific livestock management practices. ICAR officials said the initiative aligns with broader goals of conservation, productivity enhancement, and sustainable use of natural resources.

Chairman of JMMFF, Tadang Tamut, welcomed the support on behalf of the federation and mithun farmers of Siang district. He expressed gratitude to Dr Doni Jini, Head, and Dr Joken Bam, Senior Scientist, ICAR–AP Centre, Basar, for their continued guidance and encouragement towards sustainable mithun husbandry.

The initiative is being viewed as a step towards integrating scientific interventions with traditional livestock practices, with the aim of ensuring long-term sustainability of mithun farming in the state.