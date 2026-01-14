PAA Announces Team for National Para Powerlifting

ITANAGAR- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has announced the para powerlifting contingent that will represent the state at the Senior and Junior National Para Powerlifting Championship 2026, scheduled to be held from January 16 to 18 at COER University, Uttarakhand.

The championship is being organised by the India Para Powerlifting Organization under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Arunachal Pradesh will be represented by four para athletes across different weight categories, along with two state officials.

The selected athletes are Tarh Rade (72 kg), Bale Labung (49 kg), Taj Richo (55 kg), and Amak Wangsa (55 kg). The team will be accompanied by Nich Tell as Team Manager and Tana Bunu as Escort Staff.

Also Read- Kite Festival Celebrated at Raj Bhavan

According to the PAA, all athletes qualified for the national championship after achieving the Minimum Qualifying Standard (MQS) at the Arunachal Pradesh State Para Powerlifting Championship 2025. Officials said the selection process adhered to established performance benchmarks, ensuring representation based on merit.

The selected athletes are Divyangjan sportspersons who have been actively training and competing at the state level. PAA officials stated that the team is prepared to compete with discipline and determination while representing the state at the national platform.

Also Read- Veterans’ Day Observed with Solemnity at Tawang

The contingent is scheduled to depart for Dehradun on January 15, ahead of the championship. The association expressed confidence in the athletes’ ability to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and contribute to the growing presence of Arunachal Pradesh in national para sports.

The PAA also appealed to the public for encouragement and support, noting that community backing plays an important role in motivating para athletes competing at higher levels.