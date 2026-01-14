Arunachal: Veterans’ Day Observed with Solemnity at Tawang

TAWANG- Veterans’ Day was observed with solemnity and reverence in Tawang on Tuesday as the Tawang Brigade organised a commemorative programme at the Tawang War Memorial to honour the service and sacrifices of India’s military veterans.

The event saw the participation of a large number of local ex-servicemen and veer naris, underscoring the enduring relationship between the Indian Army and its veteran community in the border district.

The commemoration began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, where Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM, along with the senior most veteran of Tawang, Koncho Dorjee Lama, paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Officials noted that the ceremony served as a reminder of the sacrifices made to protect India’s sovereignty, particularly in the challenging terrain of the Eastern Himalayas.

Also Read- Rs 63.98 Lakh CSR Project to Boost Sanitation in Ziro

An interactive session followed, during which veterans shared experiences from their years of military service. Their accounts highlighted themes of discipline, camaraderie and commitment, offering insights into life in the armed forces and serving as motivation for younger attendees.

As part of efforts to address veteran welfare, a NAMAN Registration Counter was set up at the venue to facilitate grievance redressal for ex-servicemen. Officials said that individual issues were recorded and follow-up action initiated, reflecting the Army’s ongoing engagement with veterans after retirement.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates Parshuram Kund Mela

A felicitation ceremony was also held to recognise veterans who have made notable contributions to society post-retirement. Among those honoured was Ex-Serviceman Nk T. Dorjee of Shyo village, a veteran of the Turtuk sector during Operation Vijay in 1999, who has been promoting village-based eco-tourism in border areas. His initiatives align with broader goals of sustainable development in frontier regions.

Another veteran felicitated was Ex-Serviceman Nb Sub Tsering Topgyal of Gomkang village, known for his work as a social activist and his efforts in cultivating medicinal plants and rare species. His expertise in plantation and grafting techniques has received recognition from both the state and central governments.

Also Read-Two NSCN-K OGWs Arrested in Tirap

The programme also featured performances by the Army Band and local artists, who presented patriotic music in a joint display that added a cultural dimension to the commemoration.

Veterans later visited the Major Bob Khathing Museum, where they reflected on the legacy of the late Major Bob Khathing, whose role in the integration and development of Arunachal Pradesh continues to be remembered in the region.

The Veterans’ Day observance concluded with reaffirmations of respect and responsibility towards those who have served in uniform, highlighting the continuing relevance of veteran contributions to society.