Arunachal: Two NSCN-K OGWs Arrested in Tirap

Arunachal

Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested two over ground workers of the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) faction during joint operations in Tirap district.

KHONSA-  The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), apprehended two over ground workers (OGWs) of the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) faction during a series of targeted operations carried out on Sunday in Khonsa Market and Deomali areas of Tirap district, a senior official said on Monday.

The operations were launched following specific and credible intelligence inputs regarding rampant extortion activities in the Khonsa Market area. Acting on the information, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, carried out a swift and well-coordinated joint operation.

At around 4.30 pm, one OGW was apprehended near a wine shop in Khonsa Market while allegedly collecting extortion money from a local shopkeeper. The individual was identified as Khechan Khetey (30), a resident of Old Paniduria village under Borduria police station in Tirap district, and an active OGW of the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) faction.

Items recovered from his possession included an extortion note issued by the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi), a mobile phone, a SIM card, and CCTV footage linked to the extortion activity.

Based on information obtained during preliminary questioning and additional intelligence inputs, the operation was extended to the general area of Deomali. At around 8 pm, security forces apprehended another OGW while he was allegedly forcibly extorting money from a local shopkeeper.

The second apprehended individual was identified as Danwang Maphouk, a resident of Lazu village in Tirap district, described by officials as a strong sympathiser and active OGW of the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) faction. Security forces recovered extortion cash amounting to Rs 3,93,140, one smartphone, one keypad mobile phone, three SIM cards and a handbag from his possession.

Both apprehended individuals, along with the seized items, were handed over to Khonsa Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said the successful conduct of the joint operations underscores the continued efforts of Assam Rifles to maintain peace and security and curb insurgent-linked extortion activities in Tirap district, in close coordination with the state police and civil administration.

