Arunachal Pushes AI Education for Youth

KAMBA- Two Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) training programmes aimed at school students and youth of Arunachal Pradesh were launched on Monday at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Kamba, in West Siang district.

The programmes — the AI Explorer Program and the AI Job Ready Program — were launched by Nyamar Karbak, Chairman of the State Council for IT and e-Governance (SCITeG) under the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiatives aim to introduce students to artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and industry-relevant skills, with the objective of preparing them for future careers in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The AI Explorer Program is a five-day boot camp designed for school students from Classes 6 to 12. It focuses on building foundational understanding and curiosity about AI, including how the technology works, its everyday applications and its use across various sectors. The programme will be conducted for 250 students drawn from five schools across the state.

The AI Job Ready Program is an advanced 60-hour training course spread over 30 days, targeted at college students and graduates. The programme is designed to equip participants with practical, job-oriented skills in AI and programming aligned with current industry requirements.

In addition to hands-on training in coding and AI model development, participants will receive support in resume preparation, portfolio development and interview readiness. The programme will cover 120 students from two colleges in the state.

Addressing the gathering, SCITeG Chairman Nyamar Karbak said artificial intelligence has become a prerequisite in the present era and stressed the need to build updated skill sets and digital literacy among students and youth. He said such initiatives are essential for creating an inclusive ecosystem for innovation, employment and sustainability in the age of emerging technologies.

Karbak also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for prioritising technology in education and urged participating students and youth to make full use of the training opportunities provided by the government.

The launch event was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson (West Siang) Nyali Bagra, ZPM Kamba A Yami Nomuk, ZPC Kamba B Kaba Tali, ZPM Darak Ngamar Bogo, former ZPM Jiyom Yomcha, Principal of Donyi Polo Government College Kamki Dr Gindu Borang, Deputy Director of School Education (West Siang) Hengam Ete, Assistant Commissioner Kamba Todak Riba, Vice Principal GHSS Kamba Karsen Rime, along with teachers and students of GHSS Kamba.