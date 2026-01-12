Arunachal

Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held at ITI Roing

The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship organised its first PM-NAPS awareness and mobilisation workshop in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Last Updated: 12/01/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held at ITI Roing

ROING- The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE) on Monday organised the maiden awareness workshop-cum-mobilisation drive on the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Roing, in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Deputy Director, DSDE, Gyati Kacho, who attended the programme as the chief guest, urged ITI trainees and unemployed youth to avail the benefits of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (SAPS) to enhance their skills and improve employability.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He noted that limited industrial presence within the state makes it necessary for young people to seek apprenticeship and on-the-job training opportunities beyond their comfort zones, including with reputed private companies outside Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- National Youth Day Observed at Ramakrishna Mission Nagar

Kacho said both the Centre and the state government are working towards the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal Pradesh through youth empowerment, skill development and self-reliance. He also referred to allied initiatives such as the Skill India Competition and the Honda India–Visan Foundation-sponsored hospitality training programme aimed at expanding employment opportunities for youth.

Guest of honour and Deputy Director, Textiles and Handicrafts, Aparang Pertin, described youth as the backbone of society and emphasised consistency and expertise in one’s chosen field as key to personal and professional success.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Praises Sikkim’s Cleanliness Efforts

DSDE senior consultant Angshu Yadav made a detailed presentation on flagship schemes and initiatives of the department, including NAPS and SAPS, the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme for ITI graduates, the Foreign Language Training Programme and overseas placement opportunities.

Empanelled third-party aggregators briefed participants on available job roles, vacancies and training locations. Dedicated stalls were set up at the venue to provide on-the-spot counselling and registration services to interested candidates.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates Academic Block at VKV Sunpura

Earlier, Lower Dibang Valley District Skill Committee secretary and Principal of ITI Roing, R.C. Dutta, welcomed the gathering, while Group Instructor Marpu Riba proposed the vote of thanks. Trainees of ITI Roing, unemployed youth from the district and members of the District Skill Committee attended the workshop.

Officials said similar awareness programmes are scheduled in Upper Subansiri, Changlang, Tawang, West Kameng, Longding, Lower Subansiri, Leparada and Papum Pare districts. The workshop series is being organised by the DSDE in collaboration with district skill committees.

Tags
Last Updated: 12/01/2026
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Women Trained in Oyster Mushroom Enterprises

Arunachal: Women Trained in Oyster Mushroom Enterprises

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Promotes Oyster Mushroom Cultivation

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Promotes Oyster Mushroom Cultivation

Arunachal: Illegal structures evicted along highway in Daporijo

Arunachal: Illegal structures evicted along highway in Daporijo

Arunachal: Horticulture training on sustainable income held in Longding

Arunachal: Horticulture training on sustainable income held in Longding

Arunachal: New health sub-centre opened in Lower Subansiri

Arunachal: New health sub-centre opened in Lower Subansiri

Arunachal Cabinet clears major health, safety reforms

Arunachal Cabinet clears major health, safety reforms

Arunachal: Ziro hosts training on post-harvest flower management

Arunachal: Ziro hosts training on post-harvest flower management

Arunachal: Iron Bridge Collapse Injures Workers in Lepa Rada

Arunachal: Expired Medicines Seized in Daporijo Town Raid

Arunachal: Expired Medicines Seized in Daporijo Town Raid

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trials Oyster Mushroom on Cardamom Waste

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trials Oyster Mushroom on Cardamom Waste

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button