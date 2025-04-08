Arunachal: ITI trainees embark journey to Telangana to receive on-the-job training at L&T CSTI

ITANAGAR- In a significant step towards enhancing skill and employability of young trainees, 37 trainees from Govt. Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Yupia departed for Larsen & Toubro Construction Skills Training Institute (CSTI) Jadcherla, Telangana to receive an intensive on-the-job training (OJT) program.

The trainees were given a warm send-off by the Director and other senior officials of the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at Yupia railway station here today.

The event is significant for the fact that the state’s ITI trainees are going outside the state for on-the-job training, making it a historic moment for ITI Yupia in particular and the state as a whole.

Established in 1995, L&T CSTI operates multiple institutes across India, providing vocational training in various trades such as Formwork Carpentry, Bar Bending and Steel Fixing, Masonry, Plumbing and Sanitary, Electrical and Scaffolding.

The training programs are NSQF aligned with focus on both practical and theoretical aspects, ensuring a holistic development of the trainees.

The OJT program at L&T CSTI includes hands-on training with 80% practical training and 20% classroom instruction to ensure comprehensive skill development of the trainees. Trainees have access to state-of-the-art facilities including modern laboratories and equipment for experiential learning.

The program emphasizes the overall growth of trainees, including soft skills and self-realization of their potential. L&T CSTI guarantees 100% placement for all trainees upon successful completion of the program.

The current batch of trainees, who are from electrician, welder, surveyor and draughtsman civil trades, will receive OJT in their relevant trades for duration of two to three months. This specialized training is designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective fields and be employable at the end of the training programme.

While addressing the trainees, Director Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Sibo Passing said the training program at L&T CSTI is a gateway to a promising career in the construction industry. I am confident that our trainees will gain invaluable skills and knowledge that will set them apart in the job market, said the Director.

The collaboration between Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and L&T CSTI also marks a significant milestone in skill development and employment generation of the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. Trainees are expected to return with enhanced skills and a renewed sense of confidence, ready to contribute to the industry and the economy. More batches for the OJT at L&T CSTI from other ITI’s of the state would soon follow.

Principal ITI Yupia K.V. Lincon and other senior officials from the SDE Department also attended the function.