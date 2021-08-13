Arunachal: Youth leader Jikke Harik dies at 36 after brain stroke 

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Jikke Harik, 36-years-old active youth leader from Pipsorang circle under 20th Tali Assembly constituency of Kraa Daadi District ,died due to Brain stroke on Friday Morning. He was husband of two wives and father of five children.

Today he suffered from a brain stroke , when he was at his residence. His residence is at Solo Putong village between Naharlagun and Itanagar. When he suffered from brain stroke, his family members immediately bring him at TRIHMS where he declared dead.

Late Jikke Harik was active youth leader from Pipsorang circle under 20th Tali Assembly constituency of Kraa Daadi District,his untimely demise is great loss of Pipsorang-Tali Area, stated Dana Tadu, President All Arunachal Pradesh Labour’s Union (AAPLU) in his condolence message.

One of his friend said, Jikke’s sudden demise is very shocking and Sad for all of us. “Dear JIKKE HARIK You will be missed forever and always. The beautiful moments you shared with us will always speak of a great person that you were. Rest in peace up in the heaven”!………..he wrote in his condolence message.

The FUNERAL service of late Jikke will be performing according to Christian Bible rules tomorrow on 14th August 2021 at his residence at Sanglo Puttong.