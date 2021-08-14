Arunachal: Balo Raja inaugurates PHE and Water Supply Divisional Office at Palin

ADVERTISEMENT

PALIN- Balo Raja, MLA cum Adviser, Power and Hydropower Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Divisional Office here today. He congratulated the department for owning such a magnificent office.

The MLA said that many developmental activities are going on. So officers must stay in their respective posting places for proper execution of these works. “The practice of staying at Itanagar Capital Region must be done away with, henceforth.

You are posted here for the public, so you must serve for them. You must set an example for sub-ordinates so that they emulate you and take the district ahead in developmental fronts,” he added.

The MLA requested the officers, especially from outside the district, to bear with local problems of accommodation, connectivity and occasional public tantrums. “You should try to create meaningful impact in your respective field of works. Even if you are transferred away from this district your imprints should be here for all to see. Such should be your level of dedication,” he said. The MLA assured his support to the officers in all fronts of public interest.

Raja also shared his vision for the development of District Headquarter here at Palin. “Procedure for the establishment of mini secretariat for the district will start soon. Also, the road to Pania, the Headquarter of Additional Deputy Commissioner will soon be sanctioned,” he shared.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi Higio Tala said that we must be proud to have such a nice building in Palin. He was appreciative of the local MLA’s role in getting it materialised.

The Deputy Commissioner also had a word of caution to the officers, especially to the head of offices. He directed that proper intimation should be given to him before leaving the station. “Unauthorised station leaving would be dealt with disciplinary actions and don’t blame me later for it, ” he warned.

The programme was also attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Mrs Yame Higio, i Charu Nilli, ADC, Pania, Rido Tarak, PD, DRDA, all head of offices along with Er Charu Sakap, EE, PHE & WS Department and his team.