Arunachal: Secretary Health and Family Welfare visits Longding Dist

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- P. Parthiban, Secretary Health and Family Welfare of Arunachal Pradesh visited Longding District on 12th august 2021. During his one day tour he inspected the progress of the ongoing construct of District Hospital Longding. He urged the project implementing agency to take necessary steps to speed up the process of completion of the District Hospital by August 31st.

He then visited Pongchau CHC and Kamhua Noknu PHC, there, he interacted with the medical staffs and the local leaders to understand the issues and problems of the Hospitals. He assured all possible help from his side in order to ensure better health facilities in the District.

He was accompanied by Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner, Worar Taku DMO, Taru Dok EE RWD, Aza Miyu DRCHO, Khinwang Socia AE RWD, Dr. K Ratan District surveillance Office and other official from the line department.