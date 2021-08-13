Assam-Arunachal’s boundary dispute at 1200 places, Himanta Biswa Sarma

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday disclosed that the Assam’s boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh was at 1200 places.

“Our informal talks on the boundary issue have started with the Arunachal government. We have the dispute with Arunachal is at 1200 places,” Sarma told the Assembly.

“But as we (both states) have matured now, we know who and which communities are living where. We will try to solve the problem,” the CM said.

There was a clear delineation of the boundary when Uttarakhand and Jharkhand were created as states. However, when Mizoram, Arunachal, and Nagaland were created, it was left to certain situations and the ambiguity remained, leading to the disputes, he said.

Cases pertaining to Assam’s boundary dispute with Nagaland and Arunachal are pending in the Supreme Court. Sarma said resolving the dispute with Nagaland would be very difficult.

“It cannot be resolved at the government level. We will move forward as directed by the Supreme Court. But both states have an understanding of the maintenance of the status quo. We will not encroach upon each other’s territory,” the CM said.