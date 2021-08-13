Arunachal: Felix assures solution to boundary issue with Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- During a consultative meeting held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre on Thursday, various political parties including the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and the All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU) resolved to work as a team to find a permanent solution to the interstate boundary issue between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix, the chairman of the High-Powered Ministerial Committee, said the consultative meeting is aimed at creating a roadmap that would guide the process of resolving the boundary issue with Assam.

He appealed to the parties to rise above party lines and come together as Team Arunachal and appealed to all to ensure that peace is maintained throughout the process of resolving the boundary dispute.

He stated committee would also convene a meeting after August 15 with district-level committees and would recommend the way forward based on Thursday’s consultative meeting.

Later, the meeting accepted the committee’s proposal of taking the Supreme Court-appointed local committee’s recommendations as the baseline for working out an amicable and permanent solution to the boundary issue.