Arunachal: Namsai Launches Cocoa Cultivation Drive to Boost Sustainable Farming and Farmer Incomes

NAMSAI | In a bold move towards agricultural diversification and sustainable livelihood promotion, the Department of Horticulture, Namsai, in collaboration with NABARD and NOSAAP Producer Company, has rolled out a cocoa cultivation initiative for selected tribal farmers under the TRIBES/WADI Project, funded by NABARD.

The sapling distribution and training programme, held at ICAR-KVK, Momong, saw the enthusiastic participation of farmers from across the district. Thousands of high-quality cocoa saplings, sourced from reputed nurseries, were distributed free of cost—funded through untied funds from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing an effective convergence model for grassroots development.

Also Read- DLMC Reviews Development Projects and Welfare Schemes in Tawang

Leading a technical session, Ms. Omi Tayeng, Horticulture Development Officer, Chongkham, presented a detailed orientation on the economic potential of cocoa, best practices for cultivation, compatibility with arecanut as an intercrop, pest and disease management, and current market trends.

“We are incredibly excited to roll out this cocoa sapling distribution programme,” said Mr. Mardo Ninu, District Horticulture Officer, Namsai. “This is a strategic step to help farmers adopt high-value crops and boost district-level agri-economics.”

Also Read- CHF Pasighat Hosts Field Day on Green Manuring for Sustainable Farming; Tools Distributed to Farmers

Dr. Utpal Baruah, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Namsai, assured farmers of continuous technical support in planting, maintenance, and disease control. He reiterated KVK’s commitment to promoting sustainable horticulture practices.

Representing NABARD, Kamal Roy, Assistant General Manager (District Development), emphasized the TRIBES/WADI project’s role in introducing economically viable alternatives and strengthening livelihood diversification.

He also hinted at future plans to explore local cocoa processing units in Namsai. “This collaboration with the Horticulture Department is a strong example of how joint efforts can lead to transformational change,” he said. He also referenced NABARD’s JIVA initiative, which supports natural farming, indicating a holistic approach to sustainable agriculture in the region.

The initiative offers multiple benefits:

✅ Reducing over-dependence on traditional crops

✅ Introducing cocoa as a commercially viable and sustainable alternative

✅ Creating employment in both cultivation and value-added processing

✅ Promoting agroforestry practices with intercropping opportunities in arecanut, coconut, and palm plantations

With strong institutional backing, market linkages, and enthusiastic farmer participation, Namsai is poised to emerge as a potential cocoa hub in Northeast India, opening new horizons for profitable and climate-resilient agriculture.