Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Hosts Field Day on Green Manuring for Sustainable Farming; Tools Distributed to Farmers

PASIGHAT- The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Central Agricultural University (CAU), Pasighat, successfully organized a one-day Field Day on “Growing of Green Manuring Crops for Nutrient Management in Acid Soil” and “Input Distribution under Potential Crops” on July 1, 2025. The program was conducted under the TSP and NEH components, and was sponsored by NBPGR, New Delhi.

The event witnessed the participation of 35 farmers from Jerung, Silly, and Rani villages of East Siang district, along with 31 B.Sc. (Agri.) students from College of Agriculture, CAU, Pasighat.

The Field Day was presided over by Prof. P. Debnath, Dean (i/c), CHF and Principal Investigator (PI) of the project. He provided an insightful introduction to green manuring crops and their significance in improving soil health in hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Guest of Honour, Dr. D.K. Pandey, Professor & Head of Social Science, and Dr. A. Herojit Singh delivered expert lectures emphasizing the importance of green manuring crops in ensuring long-term soil fertility, particularly in the context of organic and natural farming practices.

Dr. Priyanka Irungbam and Dr. Dinesh Kumar Singh elaborated on the package of practices for cultivating green manuring crops and highlighted the need for strictly adhering to organic methods. Earlier, Prof. Debnath also detailed the scientific cultivation strategies for green manuring crops under Arunachal’s agro-climatic conditions.

Dr. Rajib Das, Co-PI of the project, extended a warm welcome to all farmers, students, and faculty members present at the event.

As part of the programme, 35 sets of agricultural tools were distributed among participating farmers to support their field activities. Farmers expressed keen interest in adopting green gram, black gram, and cowpea as green manuring crops in their fields.

The Field Day served as a valuable platform for farmer-scientist interaction, dissemination of best practices in organic cultivation, and promotion of low-input sustainable farming models for the region.