Arunachal Pradesh: Deputy Chief Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15th June 2021. They discussed about revenue issues in view of COVID-19 Pandemic, hydropower development, Non-Conventional Energy Resources, pending pension cases and various developmental matters.

The Governor commended the Deputy Chief Minister for his in-depth focus on developmental progress and personal monitoring of projects, especially in hydropower and Non-Conventional Energy Resources. He said that the State of Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential and it must harness it for the benefit of the people and making Arunachal Pradesh a revenue surplus State.

The Governor suggested for more projects under Non-Conventional Energy Resources to tap solar energy. Solar powered projects must be encouraged and those installed earlier must be revived, he said while citing the solar powered project of Vijoynagar in Changlang District, which provides power for domestic lighting and also for telecommunication.

The Governor expressed his deep concern regarding the number of pending pension cases. Sharing his concern with the Deputy Chief Minister for the widows and orphans approaching him for inordinate delay in processing of the pension cases, he said that pending pension cases must be settled at the earliest.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the Governor for streamlining the pension settlement cases at the earliest.