Arunachal: Prisoners in Longding Vaccinated

LONGDING- A Covid vaccination drive was organised in Longding dristrict today, 47 out of 48 Under trial prisoners (UTP) of Longding district Jail were inoculated with the vaccine.

The effort was taken on an urgent basis by the district administration and the health department keeping in view the susceptibility and vulnerability of the prisoners in this pandemic time.

Along with the vaccination drive, a UTP review meeting was also held in order to know and understand the grievances and issues that the UTPs are facing in the jail.

The DC longding Shri Bani Lego, SP Vikram Harimohan Meena, JMFC Mrs Epi Kapu and EAC cum Jail Superintendent Dakli Gara met all the UTPs and interacted with them.

During the meeting, JMFC requested police department to speed up the process of filing charge sheet as it would help in quick delivery of justice.

DySP B. Thangjang and Commanding Officer of CRPF were also present on the occasion.