Arunachal Govt signs a tripartite MoU with NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation for large-scale school education transformation

ITANAGAR- On the second anniversary of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NITI Aayog and ‘Reach to Teach’ Foundation today for a large-scale school education transformation project covering all 3000 plus government schools in the State under NITI Aayog’s Development Support Services for States (DSSS) initiative.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a three-year partnership (2022 – 25) focusing on the enhancement of the learning outcome of students across 3000 plus government schools in the state reaching out to over two lakh children.

The three-year programme focuses on learning enhancement through improving the foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes and Continuous Professional Development of teachers and system officials in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement was signed between all three parties in the presence of Dr. Prem Singh, Adviser (Education), NITI Aayog, Ms. Padmini Singla, Commissioner, Education Department accompanied by Pige Ligu, State Project Director, ISSE, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Ms. Ratna Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Reach to Teach.