Itanagar: Street play on domestic violence held at Naharlagun

ITANAGAR- Two days long awareness programme and street play on domestic violence was conducted by the team of Arunachal Women Helpline-181 run by Oju Welfare Association (OWA) along with the interns from Rajiv Gandhi University Rono Hills, Doimukh, and William Cerey University, Meghalaya at various streets of Naharlagun including, Nerist Gate, Nirjuli, and Papu Nallah.

The main objective of the street play aims at creating awareness amongst the people regarding “Domestic Violence” and help to educate the public about specific issues related to it and encourage people to change their mind and actions. Such awareness street plays on domestic violence focuses to educate community members about the prevalence of abuse, encourage people to take action, to promote social change, and alert survivors to the options and resources that are available to them.

There are around 1021 cases of violences are registered in the office of Women Helpline -181 out of which 224 cases are of domestic violence, therefore, such programs are conducted by the team WHL-181 every year along with interns from various Universities. So that society may stick together against violence and the attitude of men towards women will be changed from which male dominated society will respect women and Abuses will be reduced.

The Helpline works 24×7 , you can reach them through a Toll Free number- 181, through mobile and whatsapp number 9436852222 and land line number 0360 2350377, through it’s facebook page- Arunachal Womenhelpline 181, or email to whlap181@gmail.com.