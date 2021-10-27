Arunachal

Arunachal: There is lack of awareness regarding Govt schemes for Minorities says Union MoS

He handed over the information booklet to the monks and nuns to read.

October 27, 2021
TAWANG-  There is lack of awareness regarding Govt schemes for Minorities said union MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla this afternoon. He was speaking in a meeting with Buddhist monks, nuns, student union and representatives of NGOs of Tawang, on various welfare schemes for six minority communities. He discuuused benefits of the Govt schemes meant for these communities were discussed.

The minister informed that ” Besides scholarship, Minorities can avail benefits of schemes like sikho kamao, financial aid for construction of community based halls, Hospital, learning centres, hostels, pradhan mantri jan vikas karyakram etc. He requested district administration to conduct awareness programmes at village levels.

He also said that ” Many states are also not aware of these schemes, NGOs registered in darpan portal can directly contact minority affairs ministry and start training centres for both men and women, he informed”.

There is lack of awareness, and probably this is first time in the state we are conducting such an awareness meeting. I have come here to make my ministry more close to you all and shall continue to work for you he added and handed over the information booklet to the monks and nuns to read.

DC Tawang Sang phuntsok, in his address expressed his gratitude to minister for conducting this interactive meeting coming all the way from Delhi and interacted with grass root level people. He further requested for flexibility in state share in central schemes, educationally our society is backward may be because of economic reasons, and due to right to education policy there is school in every village but shortage of teachers.

He further requested for a model residential school in mission mode in the district from Ministry of minority affairs and a branch coaching centre for proper training and guidance of young graduates of the district.

DC Tawang gave general highlight on problems being faced by farmers and scopes of Agriculutre and Horticulture sector, we should not led people living in border areas to migrate and find out solutions to provide employment to them in their villages by encouraging skill development schemes and village tourism he added.

The secretary of Tawang monastery Community based Students union and representatives of NGOs submitted memorandum to the minister.

