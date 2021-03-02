Itanagar: Chandanagar Bridge will be opened for vehicular movement from March 6

ITANAGAR- The bridge on National Highway (NH-415) constructed on river sinki at Chandanagar will be opened for vehicular movement from March 6. Informed Highway administrator Talo Potom.

Potom was briefing the media at sideline of inspection of encroachment in Market area of G Sector, Naharlagun told that “the RCC bridge measuring 46 meter span on Sinki river of double lane has been completed on February 20 but due to curing period the traffic has not been allowed to pass though, Potom added.

As per NIrjuli Highway Division, Executive engineer Nani Tath a minimum of 14 days are required for curing period minimum otherwise it should be 21 days.

The 2 lane bridge on the Left Hand side has been completed and will be opened for commuters and once it is opened, the work on Right Hand side will immediately start after dismantling the existing old bridge. That said.

Regarding the construction of 2nd bridge near entrance of the Office of the DC ICR office on Yagamso nallah, the construction of abutment along Left hand Side has been completed and work on abutment along Right Hand side has also been completed upto PCC level. Other work will be followed. The Executive Engineer added.