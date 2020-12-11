Arunachal: AAPSU, NESO observed ‘Black Day’ against CAA

Itanagar: Following the call from the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) today observed the ‘Black Day’ as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

On 11 December, 2019 , the Parliament had passed the CAA despite strong opposition from the indigenous people of the North East.

Holding black flags and wearing black forehead bands and dresses, a large number of AAPSU activists along with members of its federal units staged a symbolic protest against CAA at Indira Gandhi Park here this morning.

“This protest is against the BJP-led Government at the Centre as they had not listened the voice of the indigenous people of the North East and had arbitrarily passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019,” AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai said.

“Today’s protest is a message to the Central Government that even in the democratic setup it’s not always about the ballot, about the numbers of parliamentarians, but it is sometimes about the voices and genuine feelings of the common masses. Though it is an Act now, we are not relinquishing our hopes because in the democratic setup anything is possible,” the AAPSU leader said.

The Union’s president Hawa Bagang said, “CAA had been arbitrarily brought to accommodate the foreigners. Though Arunachal Pradesh has been exempted from the purview of CAA but we have to fight for our future generations.

WATCH VIDEO

“If our big brother Assam is not happy, we (Arunachal) cannot be happy. If Assam is happy then the entire Northeast will be happy,” he said in an obvious reference to the illegal migrants issue being faced by the neigbouring state for decades.

NESO coordinator Pritam Waii Sonam said, “This is not a new issue as we have been raising this since 2016. We are fighting for our existence. NESO will continue fighting this issue until the Parliament repeals this controversial law.”

Several district and branch students organization and other students organization of state and other parts of state carried out protest in their respective area wearing black badge and sought for repeal of the act by the central government.