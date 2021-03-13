Arunachal: RSS main agenda is unite the entire society- Narendra Kumar

ITANAGAR- The main agenda of RSS is to unite the entire society and work for welfare of the people in various walk of life and to become a true patriotism toward the motherland, stated Narendra Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) all India Sah Prachar Pramukh in an interaction with media here today at city hotel on Saturday.

The man making, nationalism with self respect and to unite the whole society for change and development in society. he said.

Since 1925 to till date the RSS has been involved in such works and has been doing through various means and process.

As of now there are around 40 organizations like Kishan Sangh, Vanbashi Kalyan Ashram, some of them has no relation with any political party or RSS but are doing social welfare activities for the welfare of the people and the society. All these organisation has their own rules, regulation and ideology. He said.

60000 places are there across the state where such activities including physical and educational activities are being carried on daily and weekly or in monthly basis by such organization and are recognized by the people in large scale. He said.

During Covid 19 pandemic, the RSS has also did lots of works in the society and have associated with several philanthropic works. He said.

The training programmes are also being held in around 150000 places for skill development, education, health and these centers are functioned with the help of members of society not by RSS.

The Rashtriya karyakarni will held on 19 and 20 March at Bangaluru where representatives from various state and others will take part and discuses various issue including the Covid pandemic and Ram mandir construction etc.

The leaders of those 40 organisation will also take part in the national executive meeting through video conferencing.

Few works has been initiated by organization who are not part of RSS but are working in social welfare activities and upliftment of education scenario in state like Seva Bharti at Nirjuli, Diploma course on Yoga at Pasighat, Dhanbantri yatra by several medicos in various rural area of state, free coaching by several workers to Class X and XII students, supporting students below poverty line in education etc.