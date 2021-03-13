Arunachal: Training programme on ‘scientific production technology of Faba Bean’

JAMPANI VILLAGE ( East Siang )- A training programme on “Scientific production Technology of Faba Bean” was conducted under the Chairmanship of Prof. B. B. Hazarika, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Total number of 25 farmers had actively participated in this training programme from Jampani village of East Siang District.

The programme was funded by ICAR- All India Coordinated Research Network on Potential Crop (ICAR-AICRN-PC), Government of India.

Prof. B. N. Hazarike emphasized on the potential of this underutilized vegetable. Dr. P. Debnath, Co-chairman of this programme mentioned about the medicinal and nutritional benefit of this crop to the participated farmers.

Dr. Rajib Das, Organizing secretary of the training programme and other organizing members, Ms. Tasso Yatung, Dr. R.C. Shakywar, Dr. Veleuru Bhargav, Dr. P. K. Nimbolkar, Dr. Premarahya N and Dr. Senpon Ngomle also gave their valuable inputs during field visit.

At the end farmers have appreciated the whole programme and showed their keen interest in taking up the cultivation of Faba Bean.