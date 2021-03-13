Arunachal: Month long Awareness campaign on Adi Kebang Ayon Concludes

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) The month long awareness campaign on Adi Kebang Ayon (AKA) organised by Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang district unit including apex body of Bogum Bokang Kebang (BBK) successfully concluded at Poplung Musup/Community hall, Dambuk in Lower Dibang valley today.

The awareness programme on AKA was chaired by Maktel Pertin, Head Gaon Burah of Dambuk Banggo and wherein Batsu Perme, Chief Patron of Adi Baane Kebang attended as Resource Person who shared his ideas and inputs having cultural and social values and dwelt at length about the AKA and its significance in the Adi society.

BBK East Siang unit had started the said campaign from 14th January last and the awareness campaign was conducted in all the circles and blocks in East Siang and Lotong Banggo of Namsai before the awareness programme was conducted at Lower Dibang valley for the protection, preservation & uniform implementation of Adi Customary Laws adopted by ABK in all Adi inhabited villages.

“The people of these districts have responded and participated in mass numbers, thereby uplifting the confidence of the Bogum Bokang Kébang that AKA has been accepted widely and shall be implemented in all the Adi inhabited districts of Arunachal Pradesh”, said Oni Darang, BBK General Secretary while adding that the next leg of same awareness campaign for Upper Siang District will begin from Tuting starting next 16th March.

The awareness campaign was also attended by Attum Ratan, BBK (apex), Golo Saring, President and Tobang Pertin, G/Secretary ABK Lower Dibang Valley and Tadi Taying, President, Edison Taloh, VP BBK East Siang including G. Ngupok, Jimmy Boko and Atet Pertin from BBK L/Dibang Valley unit.