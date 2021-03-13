No dearth of talent among the youths of Arunachal Pradesh- Nakap Nalo

ITANAGAR- There is no dearth of talent among the youths of Arunachal Pradesh but need some support, proper guidance, training and knowledge, said Nakap Nalo, Minister Tourisms, Civil Aviation, Land Management & Transport, during the inaugural function of a Tamman Gamnu Dance academy (TGDA) hear at D Sector today.

Nalo further said that “Once all types of educational and professional institution come up in state our youths can compete upto any extend in the country and world in all field including games, sports and other talent hunt and other educational and cultural activities”.

Nalo requested the dance academy to put out proper effort to educated and bring out good dancers like of Tamman Gamnu who reached the DID little master at the national platform and has brought name and fame for his family, district and the state. Nalo further said.

Guest of honour, Tali MLA Jikke Tako while emphasis the need of state government to give priority like of sport personality in job reservation and support to sporting activities and said that he will fraise the matter in the floor of the assembly.

APB&OCWWB Chairman and Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam also address the gathering and spoke on youth power and utility. He also urge upon the youths to use the music and entertainment platform in a professional way.

Several eminent personality including leaders of various organisation and members from entertainment sector including the family members of Tamman Gamnu were present on the occasion.