Arunachal: GPF appeal state govt to provide road to Tabiripo and bridge over river Singen

TABIRIPO-( Lower Siang ) The Galo Peoples Federation (GPF) today appeal the state government for providing of fund for construction of all weather road to Tabiripo gram panchayat and bridge over river Singen under Koyu circle of Lower Siang district.

The GPF President Doya Boje inform that ” The GPF team visited Tabiripo Village and interacted with villagers including Panchayat Leaders and HGBs, GBs of Tabiripo, Siku, Kadu and Loglu Villages.

He inform that bridge measuring around 150 meters span could have been constructed earlier if successive government cares for the welfare of people living in Tabiripo Village.

Despite several representation and Memorandum to the government has failed to act upon the much needed bridge over Singen river, he added.

Boje urge upon the chief minister to give priority for construction of bridge over Singen river that connects Tabiripo Bridge whenever such scheme proposal comes to his office.

General Secretary, Reken Ingo pointed out that the area is in dire need of bridge and all weather road for many years despite having more than 300 population.

Ingo further said that, if the bridge is not constructed, the people of Tabiripo Village would face untold problems during rainy season. So state government should focus more in such activities and government should give special care of such villages where there is lack of road communication, Ingo said.

GPF Chairman Nyadar Loya advocated to raise the genuine issue jointly irrespective of political affiliation, He also appeal the state govt to look into the matter seriously and allocate the required funds at earliest possible.

GPF further inform that several proposal has been send by locals and the PWD department but it has not been approved and urge upon the authority concern to give priority in respect of connectivity as the present state government has kept the connectivity as one of the priority in the agenda.