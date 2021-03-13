Gona Niji to showcase Indradhanush Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’

ITANAGAR (By Pradeep Kumar )- Well-known fashion designer Gona Niji, who has been projecting rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh for last many years by her unique creations, would take part in 12th edition of three-day Celebrating North East India scheduled to begin at New Delhi’s Gurugram on March 20 next.

The glittering event at a national platform, an initiative of Guwahati-based North East Federation of International Trade (NEIFT) CEO Vikram Rai Medhi, is being organized by Union Ministry of Tourism, NEIFT and Incredible India.

“It is a rare opportunity as viewers under the revolving cameras would be watching the young damsels sashaying down the ramps in their attractive outfits laced with traditional colour and designs,” she told this daily.

When asked as to why she was selected, Niji said “I underwent a year-long course on fashion designing from Guwahati-based NEFIT where Medhi (sir) came to know about my caliber. After I completed the course in February last, request came from him to take part in Celebrating North East India. Though I know it is a herculean task, but I could not turn down his request,” she disclosed.

“Though I am experienced, but preparations are going on for collecting all outfits with assistance of Biku Sarita, Yajum Niji and Hibu Ollo while few accompanying me would also take part with me. Thus, material and psychological readiness are essential to present the best to prove Arunchalees kisise kum nehi,” she said smilingly with confidence.

Philosopher Giorgio Agamben connects fashion to current intensity of qualitative moment, to temporal aspect the Greek called kairo whereas clothes belong to quantitative, to what the Greek called chronos. But Gona’s is a mixture of both – kairo and chromos. You seek any style – traditional or modern laced with tradition – Gona’s has the answer?

“The fact is that the fashion industry would continue to boom to morph and adjust to suit market trends. But it would never disappear because fashion fits a fundamental part of each individual the way he/she perceives to reflect own personality”, Niji added.

Moreover, one Chow Kyaseng Manpang of Namsai, a professional tailor, is now working with Niji, who initially tied to learn from Mehboob Tailoer of Akasdeep Complex for three years from 2008. He is a glittering example that such skills are being adopted by younger generations of the state slowly but stedily not to remain dependant on outisders.

“I failed in class-XII while studying at Changlang and tried to do something and unknowling became a tailor”, he said, adding that he worked with another Itanagar tailor for two years before going to Shillong and Tezpur to learn better tailoring skills.

“On retturning though I was idele for somethime, but joined another tailor in ILPP City Centre here. However, after the tailor left few months ago Niji took this room on rent to start her Gona’s Botique. Thus, I am getting opportunity to stitch traditional dresses here and very happy now”, he said, adding Elizabath Paron works as manager.