Arunachal: State executive meeting of Kishan Morcha held at Aalo

PASIGHAT-( Maksam Tayeng ) – The state executive meeting of Bharatiya Janta Party Kishan Morcha which was held at Aalo, West Siang District from 11th to 13th March concluded today with the adoption of Farm and National Security resolution while laying emphasis on reaching out to the farmers of entire Arunachal Pradesh in village level for creating more awareness on how the farm bill is going to be beneficial for the marginal and small farmers of the state.

The state executive meeting was attended by office bearers of state and district Kishan Morchas led by Dunggoli Libang, President, state Kishan Morcha wherein MLA cum State BJP President, Biyuram Waghe, Tumke Bagra, Minister (Industries, Textiles, Handloom & Handicrafts), Alo Libang, Minister (Health & Family Welfare, WCD etc), Gabriel D. Wangsu, MLA cum Advisor to Minister (Agri. & Horti.), Advocate Kento Jini, MLA cum Advisor to Minister (Law, Justice & Parl. Affairs), Nyamar Karbak, MLA cum Advisor to Minister (Home, Tax & Excise), Dr. Tangor Tapak, former state President BJP and advisor to Chief Minister, Nalong Mize, state General Secretary BJP among others.

The history and development of BJP was presented by Nani Laji, state VP, BJP & Prabhari Kishan Morcha, while resolution on Farm Bill was presented by Gabriel D. Wangsu and resolution on National Security was brought by advocate Kento Jini while both the legislators elaborating in details about the Farm bill and national security as manifested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowerment of poor, increasing farm income and for national security of the country. Later, both the resolutions on Farm Bill and National Security were adopted by the house with lauding voice vote.

While the achievement of the Pema and Modi government was briefly counted and explained by Nyamar Karbak, Nalong Mize spoke on Atma Nirbhar Bharat. While Dr. Tangor Tapak spoke on the working system & organizational structure of BJP, Tarh Tarak, state VP BJP spoke on Karyakarta Vikash, Chau Athina Chauhai, CEO, NOSAAP producer Co. Ltd. Namsai dwelt at length on FPOs and FIGs. Later, progressive farmers of Arunachal Pradesh were also felicitated.

Meanwhile, briefing the media over the farm bill, Gabriel D. Wangsu said that the union farm bill will cent percent benefit the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh. When asked on the opposition of the farm bill by farmers at Delhi, Punjab and Haryana terming the new farm law as anti farmers, Wangsu said that the 86% of farmers in the country are marginal and small farmers and this new farm laws are to give these major chalk of farmers better option to earn more incomes by selling their produces beyond the Mandhis/market. “Only the 14% of the farmers who are very rich and backed by big lobbies and middlemen are playing the tactics to pressurize the government to roll back the new farm laws which is not going to happen keeping the larger interest of small and marginal farmers which covers 86% of the total farming communities of the country”, added Wangsu confidently.

While state BJP President, Biyuram Waghe said that the Pema Khandu led state government is giving more importance on becoming and making Arunachal Pradesh ‘Atma Nirbhar’ in agriculture and horticulture sectors by promoting and supporting the farmers to make the state self dependant on agricultural products. “The various flagship programmes and schemes of the government for the promotion and welfare of the farmers in the state will be spread throughout the state by the members of Kishan Morcha as the crisis of agricultural items during the Covid pandemic thought us a big lesson to become self reliant in coming days” added Waghe while also terming the protest against union farm laws in the country as a mere attempts of some organized people and parties to criticize the government’s policy to benefits few.

While Dunggoli Libang, Kishan Morcha President said that the state executive meeting of Kishan Morcha is to address the problems and difficulties faced by the farmers of the state by reaching out to the farmers in grassroots’ level and to pass on the various schemes of the government among the farmers to make the state self reliant in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries etc sectors. “Our Kishan Morcha volunteers and office bearers in districts and block levels attending this state executive meeting will farther reach out to the farmers in grassroot level while passing on the information on various flagship schemes of the government which are to benefit and support the farmers for better production of agriculture and other items”, added Libang.