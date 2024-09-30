Arunachal: Union Finance minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 30th September 2024. They discussed financial assistance to the State.

The Governor, while sharing his observations during his district tours and remote administrative circles, requested the Union Minister for special one-time financial assistance for the replacement of about 5,500 dilapidated administrative buildings built during the 1960s and 1970s.

The Governor said that as there is no loan provision from international banks and the State depends on the Union Government for financial assistance and therefore, the State of Arunachal Pradesh needs to be helped with additional funds.

He also shared the financial challenges of the State and requested for funds under Special Assistance for environmental, hydropower and border area development projects.

The Governor, who interacted with ‘Lakhpati Didis’ at Boleng and Aalo during his district tour, suggested one-stop centres for financial and non-financial services.

He also proposed the wholehearted participation of banks in the State Government’s outreach welfare programme, Seva Aaapke Dwar to further financial inclusion, ensuring every adult member of a family in Arunachal Pradesh, has a bank accounts, access to Central schemes such as Atal Pension Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana as well as State schemes such as Atmanirbhar Arunachal, Dulari Kanya Yojana.

The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs assured the Governor to provide necessary financial assistance to Arunachal Pradesh.