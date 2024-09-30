Arunachal: Legal aid clinic inaugurated at Mebo PS

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, East Siang District, Pasighat inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at Mebo Police Station, today.

The clinic was inaugurated by Tageng Padoh, District and Sessions Judge cum Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for East Siang District in the presence of dignitaries including Pankaj Lamba, SDPO, Pasighat, ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, EAC Mebo, Toni Mitkong, the officer in charge of Mebo Police Station, Kuncha Tanga and Smty Epi Kapu, Secretary DLSA East Siang, along with Gaon Burahs of Mebo Banggo and members of the general public from the Mebo area.

The Legal Aid Clinic aims to provide speedy, easy, and accessible legal aid to the poor and weaker sections of society, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to seek justice and support.

The newly set up clinic is intended to provide speedy, easy and accessible legal aid to the women, weaker sections of the society, which would also benefit the inmates and cases related to missing children and offences against children.

To commemorate this opening, a legal awareness program was conducted in the conference hall of the Inspection Bungalow (IB) in Mebo.

Also Read- AAPOPFA raises concern for oil palm growers in the state

The program was attended by Gaon Burahs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), as well as principals and students from the Government Higher Secondary School, Mebo.

During the event, the DLSA Chairman, Tageng Padoh, spoke about the rampant drug menace in society and called upon the public to come together to fight this pressing issue. He also briefed attendees about the operations of the Legal Aid Clinic.

SDPO Pankaj Lamba, while speaking on the occasion, stated that this initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that legal services are accessible to all, and he encouraged the community to take advantage of the resources available at the Legal Aid Clinic.

Also Read- Successful cultivation of Elm oyster mushroom in Basar: A culinary & nutritional marvel

The first technical session focused on free and competent legal services, the victim compensation scheme and various government schemes, presented by retainer advocate DLSA, Ms Sunny Tayeng.

The second technical session was conducted by Deputy LADC, Molom Lego, covering the Juvenile Justice Act, Lok Adalat, and NALSA-mandated schemes.

This initiative reflects our dedication to ensuring that legal services are accessible to all, and we encourage the community to make use of the resources available at the Legal Aid Clinic.