Arunachal: Successful cultivation of Elm oyster mushroom in Basar: A culinary & nutritional marvel

They thrive in regions of Arunachal Pradesh with temperatures between 20-25 degrees Celsius, making them suitable for local cultivation.

BASAR- Exciting developments in the world of culinary and medicinal fungi: the Elm oyster mushroom (Hypsizygus ulmarius) has been successfully cultivated in Basar through the innovative efforts of the All India Coordinated Research Project’s (AICRP) ‘Mushroom Project, marking a significant milestone for local agriculture.

Known for its remarkable biological efficiency of up to 98%, this mushroom not only boasts a meaty texture and subtle flavor, making it a versatile addition to any dish, but also offers numerous health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

With training programs available at the Mushroom Research & Training Centre, Basar and the potential for fresh, dried, or powdered sales, aspiring growers in Arunachal Pradesh have a golden opportunity to tap into this thriving market while promoting sustainable farming practices.

They thrive in regions of Arunachal Pradesh with temperatures between 20-25 degrees Celsius, making them suitable for local cultivation.

Additionally, spent mushroom substrate (SMS) can be repurposed as high-quality organic manure or for vermicomposting, contributing to sustainable farming practices.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to cultivate this incredible mushroom! With its robust growth, nutritional benefits, and market potential, the Elm oyster mushroom is more than just a culinary delight—it’s a step towards a healthier, more sustainable future.

