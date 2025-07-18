ADVERTISMENT
National

Arunachal Governor Meets President Droupadi Murmu; Presents ‘Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh’ and Discusses Viksit Bharat Goals

He outlined transformative initiatives across infrastructure, digital governance, education, and livelihood generation—focused on ensuring inclusive, equitable growth for all sections of society.

Last Updated: 18/07/2025
1 minute read
NEW DELHI- In a significant engagement at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), accompanied by his wife Mrs Anagha Parnaik, called on the President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu, on Friday.

During the meeting, the Governor presented the Hon’ble President with a copy of the exquisitely compiled “Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh”—a visually rich and scientifically curated reference book showcasing the state’s extraordinary biodiversity, featuring rare and endemic orchid species that hold global botanical significance.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet Approves Key Reforms in Education, Security, Child Protection, and Civil Aviation

The Governor briefed President Murmu on the ongoing developmental strides being made in Arunachal Pradesh under the vision of ‘Viksit Arunachal’, aligned with the national mission of ‘Viksit Bharat’. He outlined transformative initiatives across infrastructure, digital governance, education, and livelihood generation—focused on ensuring inclusive, equitable growth for all sections of society.

He also shared progress on key resolutions from the last Governors’ Conference, reaffirming the State’s active participation in cooperative federalism and national development frameworks.

Governor Parnaik emphasized Raj Bhavan’s proactive initiatives in:

  • Tuberculosis eradication campaigns
  • Women empowerment programs
  • Youth development and skilling
  • Public health and education reforms

The meeting underscored the Frontier State’s unwavering commitment to national priorities while nurturing its unique cultural and ecological heritage.

