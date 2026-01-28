Arunachal CM Urges Panchayat Leaders to Strengthen Democracy

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday underscored the importance of discipline, ideological clarity and grassroots empowerment while addressing a State Level Orientation Programme of newly elected Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs), Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) and Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs) in Itanagar.

Congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisation on its performance in the recent Panchayat elections, Khandu described the outcome as historic, noting that the party secured a dominant presence across the state. He extended his congratulations to party workers and newly elected representatives, highlighting that a significant number of first-time representatives, including graduates and postgraduates, have entered the Panchayati Raj system.

The Chief Minister said the orientation programme was intended to equip newly elected representatives with clarity on party ideology, responsibilities, conduct and coordination with government systems. He informed that separate training programmes for Panchayati Raj representatives would also be conducted by the Panchayati Raj Department in the coming days.

Also Read- Yak-Based Value Addition Training Begins in Dirang

Describing the BJP as a “party with a difference”, Khandu said the organisation functions on the principle of “Nation First” and is driven by ideology rather than power. He contrasted this with other political parties, stating that the BJP prioritises service to the nation and society over individual or party interests.

Reflecting on Arunachal Pradesh’s democratic journey, Khandu said the state is relatively young in democratic governance, having been formally integrated into a structured democratic framework after 1972. He said that despite years of neglect following Independence, the state has witnessed significant transformation over the past decade, particularly after the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read- Four Houses Gutted in Fire at Parong-II Kinne

Khandu emphasised that development is a continuous process, but its pace and effectiveness depend on the quality of governance. He urged Panchayat representatives to play an active role in strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in achieving the vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, the Chief Minister said development must extend beyond urban centres and begin at the village and Panchayat level. He added that empowered Gram Panchayats would strengthen constituencies, districts and states, contributing to national development.

Also Read- ICAR-CIFT Introduces Coracles in Ziro

The Chief Minister reminded newly elected representatives that their conduct as public representatives reflects on both themselves and the party. He said the BJP has a robust monitoring mechanism at the grassroots level and stressed the need for discipline, integrity and accountability.

Assuring Panchayat representatives of institutional autonomy, Khandu stated that there would be no interference by MLAs in Panchayat functions. He added that the state government would further strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions through enhanced support systems and decentralisation of power.

Calling for improved coordination between the party organisation and governance, Khandu suggested integrating elected Panchayat members into booth-level party committees to ensure effective implementation of government schemes. He urged representatives to familiarise themselves with central and state government schemes and act as facilitators for last-mile delivery of benefits.

Khandu also highlighted the importance of leadership development, training and ideological grounding, stating that the BJP functions as a disciplined, service-oriented organisation guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. He cautioned that the party would take action against representatives who fail to maintain discipline or performance standards.

The programme was attended by BJP state unit president Kaling Moyong, vice president-cum-convenor Chow Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, MLAs, party office bearers and senior BJP leaders, including Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Dr Sumeet Bhasin, Nitin Vilas Mahadik and Nido Sakter.