Arunachal: ICAR-CIFT Introduces Coracles in Ziro

ZIRO- The Indian Council of Agricultural Research–Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), under its North Eastern Hill (NEH) flagship component, organised a two-day training programme on “Introduction of Coracles and Sustainable Inland Fishing Systems” at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh on January 27 and 28, 2026.

The programme marked the first-ever introduction of coracles in the North Eastern region, presenting fishers with a low-cost, durable and easy-to-operate fishing craft suited for inland fisheries.

The inaugural session was held at Seeh Lake, Ziro, and was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district, Smti Oli Perme, as the chief guest. She appreciated ICAR-CIFT for its sustained engagement with fish farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in strengthening harvest and post-harvest fisheries. On the occasion, she released a leaflet titled “ICAR-CIFT Coracle – A Friendly Craft of Inland Fisheries.”

Officials present at the event included District Fisheries Development Officer (DFDO) Ziro, Liagi Lasa; District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung; Manager of Tarin Integrated Aqua Park, Mihin Tapin; along with heads of departments, fish farmers and representatives from Seeh Lake and Sikhe Lake.

During the inaugural session, Dr B. Madhusudana Rao, Scientist-in-Charge, ICAR-CIFT, along with principal scientists of the institute, introduced ICAR-CIFT and outlined its role in promoting sustainable fisheries and fisheries-based entrepreneurship. Dr U. Sreedhar, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFT, delivered a detailed presentation on coracles and their advantages for inland fishing systems.

Earlier, DFDO Liagi Lasa welcomed the participants and acknowledged ICAR-CIFT’s consistent support to the fisheries sector in Ziro over the last three years. The vote of thanks was proposed by Mihin Tapin. The programme was organised by ICAR-CIFT in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

A practical training session was later held at the Integrated Aqua Park, Tarin, Ziro, where fishers were trained in operating coracles and adopting appropriate fishing methods. As part of the programme, ten coracles along with paddles were distributed to Apatani tribal beneficiaries through the Fisheries Department, Lower Subansiri district. Fishing gear materials were also provided to the beneficiaries. The programme was coordinated by Dr U. Sreedhar.

During the visit, Dr Madhusudana Rao also inspected the mini fish processing unit earlier established by ICAR-CIFT under the NEH component at Ziro. He interacted with beneficiary members of M/s Gaumco Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. and discussed future requirements and opportunities in fish processing.

Officials said the initiative reflects ICAR-CIFT’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable inland fisheries, strengthen capacity building and enhance livelihoods of fish farmers in the North Eastern region.