Arunachal: Union MoS Finance calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Union Minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Guwahati on 9th October 2022. State Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also present in the meeting.

The Governor said that as there is no loan provision from international banks and the State depends on the Union Government for financial assistance and therefore, our State needs to be helped with additional funds.

Chief Minister informed that the State of Arunachal Pradesh is appreciated by all for its financial discipline and needs help additional funds.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra briefed the Minister of State about the financial challenges of the State and requested for fund under Special Assistance for environmental, hydropower and border area development projects.

The Union Minister of State, who was on a four-day maiden tour to Arunachal Pradesh from 6th October 2022 shared his observations with the Governor and the Chief Minister. The MoS assured the Governor and Chief Minister to provide necessary financial assistance to Arunachal Pradesh.