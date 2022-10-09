ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NERIST conducted training on ‘Ornamental Banana’ at Parbuk village

The training was supported and actively attended by about 100 villagers and different village committee members.

October 9, 2022
PARBUK (Lower Dibang Valley )  The Department of Forestry, NERIST has successfully organized a training program on “Techniques of Nursery Development and Management for Ornamental Banana and Other Bioresources” at Parbuk village of Lower Dibang Valley on 7th and 8th October 2022.

Prof. Karuna Shrivastava and Pro. P. R. Gajurel have organized the training as project investigators. The training was sponsored by Department of Biotechnology, Government of India New Delhi under a major project on propagation and marketing of ornamental bananas.

At first, Prof. K. Shrivastava introduced the program and highlighted the importance of cultivating banana varieties and their value-added products through entrepreneurship ventures.

Prof. Binay Singh from NERIST and Prof. S. Sureshkumar Singh from Dept. of Botany, Manipur University, Imphal delivered lectures as resource persons.

Prof. S.S. Singh suggested commercial values of two ornamental banana species, Musa markkuana and Musa velutina.

Prof. B. Singh has emphasized upon important nursery tools and techniques and provided basic and hand-on tips about how to develop and maintain a nursery.

Prof. P. R. Gajurel spoke about valuable medicinal and economically important plants of northeast India.

The training was supported and actively attended by about 100 villagers and different village committee members including Smt. Getegene Tayeng Borang, Head Gaon Buri; Smt. Alina Ratan Perme, Member, Zila Parishad;  Kayang Libang, Chairman, Gram Panchayat, Ringo Langkam, Member, Gram Panchayat Committee; Pibang Tayeng, Village Secretary; Mibang Langkam, Village Assistant Secretary; Martin Lego, Senior Public Leader, male/female farmers, senior citizens, youngsters of Parbuk, research scholars from NERIST and CHF, Pasighat, etc.

Jombo Ratan, Retired Director, Dept. of Horticulture, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh also graced the occasion.

The participants from the Parbuk village expressed their gratitude and satisfaction from the benefit they gained through the training programme and requested to conduct similar programmes in future.

October 9, 2022
